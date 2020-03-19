Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force arrests two people

A month-long investigation involving the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force led to the arrest of one man.

Law enforcement attempted to stop Derek Orme during a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Thursday after officers confirmed he had an invalid license.

Police say Orme then took off in his car and was later taken into custody in the 800 block of 8th Avenue.

He was found to be in possession of 15 pounds of high-grade marijuana, which has an estimated street value of more than $136,000.

Orme, 32, of Huntington, was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Later in the morning, around 6:00 a.m., the Huntington Police Department SWAT team assisted Marshall University Police and members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force in a narcotic search warrant.

They went into a home in the 500 block of Rear 22nd Street which is directly across the street from Marshall's daycare facility.

Once the SWAT team got inside, they arrested Cornelius Nelson.

Cornelius Nelson, a.k.a. "Popcorn," is a 46-year-old originally from Detroit, Michigan.

He was found to be in possession of an ounce of suspected heroin, half an ounce of crystal methamphetamine, a distribution amount of suspected fentanyl and two firearms.

Nelson is charged with possession with intent to deliver (heroin), possession with intent to deliver (meth) and being a prohibited person with a firearm.

More arrests are expected and the landlord was notified of the problem.