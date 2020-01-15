Shaping the Future of the Central City District: Extend happy hour into the evening with Huntington’s creative community on 14th Street West!

A celebration of the neighborhood and the region, and you’re invited to contribute ideas for building a vibrant district where residents and businesses thrive and people want to visit.

The Huntington Winter Arts Fest is Thursday from 4-8 p.m.

Time: Thursday, January 16th, 4PM – 8PM

Place: 14th Street West (specific locations below)

Exhibition: Identity + Place @ Art Upstairs, 444 14th Street West

Food: Special beverage & local food @ The Wild Ramp

Performance: Reading + Music @ Cicada Books

Inspiration: Activate Central City’s Places, Programs, & Opportunities @ Village Renew-All Antique Mall, 14th Street West

Art Upstairs will feature local painters both contemporary and vintage with artists including Don McDowell, Nancy Polan, Adele Thorton Lewis, F. Ron Fowler, Connie Rees, William Gobel, M.A Booth, and Ruth Ettling. M.A. Booth is known for his folk art style and could be found painting at his Guyandotte grocery store during his lifetime. F. Ron Fowler was an artist from the Ashland Area and his portrait of Travis, used by Billy Edd Wheeler, a notable author and songwriter, on his book “Travis and Other Poems of the Swannanoa Valley”.

The Wild Ramp will host Brandon Clark presenting landscape acrylic on canvas and showcasing the artisan and food products available in store.

Cicada Books will feature the lively music of the Heavy Hitters. The Heavy Hitters are a band of young cats hungry to play. We like to groove and want others to groove with us as we make your ears fall in love with the sound our funky rhythms and our jazzy ways.

The Village Renewal Antique Mall will feature a variety of pop-up booths as well as the many paintings, wall hangings, and other vintage prints that are for sale. The pop-up will feature Sarah Short presenting Heart Strings, Kadin Tooley and Vannah Rose will present their collaborative work “Emoji", Sidney McCoy will present three works including “Crazy Cat Lady”, Abby Sowards presenting “Land of Confusion”. and Mark Koss of Happy Creek Gallery will be offering wall art with reclaimed materials for sale.

The Art Spirit, at 526 14th Street West will be open and feature the Watercolor of Ardoth Rutherford at her studio. The Art Spirit is offers classes, so stop in and find out more!