A business in Huntington was robbed at knife point early Thursday morning, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

Dispatchers told WSAZ it happened just after midnight at the Speedway in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue. They said a man pulled a knife on the cashier and took off.

No one was injured. It is unclear what the man got away with.

