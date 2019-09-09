Huntington city leaders approve equipment upgrades for police department, new station for fire department

Equipment improvements are coming to both the Huntington Police and Fire departments.

The Huntington Police Department is getting more than $178,000 worth of new vehicles, and the Fire Department is getting a new station.

On Monday, the city’s Finance Committee approved the purchase of five 2020 Ford Interceptor vehicles for the police department. The cars will cost a little more than $178,000.

Once the new vehicles are purchased, the department will have purchased 16 new vehicles for their Patrol Bureau and three for their Detective Bureau since February 2018.

City officials say all of the money for the purchases has come from the general fund.

Also during Monday night’s City Council meeting, city leaders approved funding for a second fire station. The fire department allotted $1.8 million through a community block grant.

The station will be located on the corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street, with hopes of breaking ground in spring by spring 2020.

Fire Chief Jan Rader said they are budgeting for a new fire truck to be part of the new station – also through the city’s general fund.

