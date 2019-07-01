Huntington coffee shop broken into

Grindstone Coffeeology’s downtown location experienced a break-in in broad daylight Sunday morning.

Security footage shows a burglar at Grindstone Coffeeology in Huntington, West Virginia, on Sunday.

Shop owner Brendan Fenn and his staff were out in his mobile food truck serving coffee to fans at the U.S. Youth Soccer Tournament in Barboursville when the break-in happened.

When they all got back to their downtown location, Fenn found security footage of the burglar who broke in around 12:30 p.m., stealing some tools and his laptop.

Fenn has kept a positive attitude about the whole thing, even calling the burglar a "fashion icon" in his Facebook post about the break-in. He says that with the tools gone, the expansion he is adding on the downtown location won't be finished until later this month.

“The criminal element in Huntington is no different to anywhere else in the world and ... our nephew in Australia, in the space of 24 hours, had his windows broken and tires slashed,” Fenn said. “It's the same crap goes down everywhere. So it's just a matter of getting through it (and) working through it.”

Phone calls from the station to the Huntington Police Department on any developments in the case were unreturned as of Monday evening.

Grindstone Coffeeology will continue regular operating hours.