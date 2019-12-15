Huntington group joining nationwide impeachment rally

Over 500 activist groups from around the country plan to rally Tuesday for a nationwide movement ahead of this week's expected vote to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Nobody is Above the Law—Impeach and Remove” rallies are expected to pop up around our region.

The Huntington chapter of Women’s March West Virginia tells WSAZ they plan to rally outside of Representative Carol Miller’s (R) office on 5th Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

The group says the movement is a grassroots effort to "to ensure Congress holds Donald Trump accountable for using military aid to pressure Ukraine to interfere in our 2020 elections. Protesters will demand that the House of Representatives fulfills its constitutional duty by impeaching Donald Trump and that the Senate remove him from office for attempting to rig the 2020 election."

A release from Women's March West Virginia says similar protests are planned in Charleston and Ashland Tuesday evening.