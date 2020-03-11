Huntington health officials discuss COVID-19

Health officials from Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce held a seminar Wednesday morning at the St. Mary's Highlawn building to discuss the novel coronavirus.

"If a death rate of a disease is three percent, then people we know and people we love are going to die," said Dr. Michael Kilkenny. "That's a serious disease. That's why we consider this be a serious public health threat."

While there are recommendations to practice social distancing, Kilkenny wants to make sure that doesn't turn into social isolation.

"If people are not visiting as often they need to make sure that they call even more often," Kilkenny said. "In order to make sure that that person knows that they're cared for and they're loved and when we don't visit it's because we're protecting them."

Kilkenny says while there is a possibility adjusting work schedules, letting those who can work from home, he says we might see temporary school closures and even cancelled gatherings. While they aren't cheap or easy solutions, they are the best bet at preventing the spread of disease or illness, should it get to that point.

"This disease has similar characteristics to the flu," Kilkenny said. "Unlike the flu, COVID-19 has no human immunity. This has not been transmitted in humans before. It has no vaccine. There is no anti-viral drug for treatment."

Kevin Mundstock says several students and parents at Cabell Midland High School have a trip planned to England soon and are trying to learn more about the threat of the virus.

"To me, I'm afraid that when we come back, how are we going to be treated?" said Kevin Mundstock.

Glen Washington was planning to travel to Spain this summer. Now he's reconsidering.

"Definitely having second thoughts," Washington said. "I think international travel and exposure in airports, where there's a lot of foot traffic, probably isn't a very good idea right now."

Many in the community appreciated the Q & A session that allowed them time to address their concerns.

"I think it's very important," Washington said. "I think that the more you know and understand, the more you're able to be better prepared for community events."

In a news release, the city of Huntington says they're monitoring the situation closely and preparing as necessary.

“The health and safety of our constituents and employees are our top priority, and through national, state and local public health organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, city officials are staying abreast of the latest updates and developments as they occur,” Mayor Steve Williams said.

City of Huntington first responders and Public Works personnel also will receive specialized training on the coronavirus on how to ensure their safety and the safety of others.

“The safety of all of our employees is a key component of our preparations for this emerging situation,” Williams said.

The city of Huntington is also an active member of a Joint Information Center (JIC) where public information staff with multiple agencies are coordinating and disseminating official, timely, accurate and consistent information to health-care providers and to the general public.

The following agencies are part of the JIC: Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Mountain Health Network, City of Huntington, Marshall University, Marshall Health and Cabell County Schools.

This is a rapidly-evolving situation, and more information will be shared by the city of Huntington and its partners in the Joint Information Center on a regular basis. It should be noted that as of March 11, 2020, West Virginia has tested five residents for COVID-19; three were negative and two are pending. No cases have been confirmed in West Virginia at this time.