Huntington interim police chief chosen to lead the department permanently

A long-time veteran of the Huntington Police Department has been chosen to fill the department's top spot permanently.

Ray Cornwell was named the interim chief in Dec. of 2019 when former police chief Hank Dial was named the city manager.

On Tuesday, April 7, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams announced he was appointing Cornwell to fill the position on a permanent basis.

"It has been a privilege to serve the citizens of Huntington alongside the men and women of the Huntington Police Department for the past 24 years, and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve in this new capacity," Cornwell said. "Any success I have achieved in my career is owed to the efforts of all of our officers."

Huntington City Council will vote on Cornwell's appointment during the April 13 meeting.

Cornwell has served with the Huntington Police Department for 24 years. He was first hired in 1996 and worked his way through the ranks over the years.

Williams says he has used the past four months as Cornwell's interview process to determine his leadership skills and vision for the department's future.

“During this time, Chief Cornwell was the architect of HPD’s adjustment to the new 12-hour work shifts, which allows the Police Department to increase the number of officers patrolling our neighborhoods,” Williams said. “He has a breadth of experience that enables him to speak with institutional and professional expertise with each member of the rank and file.”