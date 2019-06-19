Huntington launches pilot program to target lawns not being maintained

The city of Huntington has launched a pilot program to cut grass at properties where it's not being maintained.

The City of Huntington has launched a pilot program, aimed at targeting lawns that aren't being kept up with.

The city says on Saturday, June 15, they cut grass at 21 different properties.

"Right now, about eight out of every 10 calls are about grass cutting or high grass," said Public Works Director Jim Insco.

However, crews say despite daily calls from neighbors, the process is not one that can happen overnight.

"We go through the code enforcement policy, which is a 10-day warning," Insco said, "Then, once the 10-day warning has come about and they have not come in compliance, then a ticket is issued. That lasts 14 days and they still have that time to come into compliance. Then they come to municipal court. If they still haven't complied, we have a responsibility to maintain a safe and healthy environment for our neighborhoods and our residents. So somebody has to come out and cut it."

Insco says the program isn't free, though. He says liens are put on the properties.

"We're not going out and just being a free grass-cutting service," he said.

One of the properties where the grass was mowed was in the 3100 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington, next to where Phyllis Pauley lives.

"I've lived here for a little over 30 years," Pauley said. "There isn't anybody that wants to look at that."

Pauley says before crews came out Saturday, the grass on the property was up past the fence. She says she was always concerned because the grass brought some unwanted visitors near her property.

"The snakes," said Pauley. "I'm scared of them."

Crews with the Public Works Department say the goal of the program is to improve quality of life for neighbors who live near these properties.

"The biggest investment anyone makes in their lifetime is their home," Insco said. "So if I am a property owner, and I am taking care of my property, and I have someone that doesn't take care of their property, it just aggravates you to pieces. It's important because I live here."

According to Insco, if the homeowners still don't comply after the city has cut the grass, they start the process over.

Insco says there are 20 more homes on the list for the city to clean up. He says the program will continue through the summer.

Below is a list of the 21 properties that were cleaned up Saturday:



508 10th Avenue West



1925 Washington Ave.



1604 Ritchie Drive



1150 17th St.



93 Sycamore St.



1727 Virginia Ave.



1739 Virginia Ave.



1063 5th Avenue West



815 4th Street West



610 5th Ave.



406 East Road



520 Richmond St.



3112 Ferguson Road



1802 Charleston Ave.



4140 Altizer Ave.



319 18th St.



3002 5th Ave.



218 Gallaher St.



3613 4th Ave.



2602 4th Ave.



1745 Doulton Ave.

If you have a property near you that you think needs the grass cut, you can call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5540 ext. 2201 or 2202.