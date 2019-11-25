Huntington man accused of assault, holding knife on police

A man from Huntington faces charges after police say he assaulted a woman and held a knife on officers, Cabell County court records show.

David Eugene Starkey, 63, of Huntington, is charged with malicious or unlawful assault and assault on a government representative.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened around 9:35 p.m. Nov. 18 at an apartment building in the 1300 block of 4th Avenue.

Police say Starkey had a knife in his hand when he jerked open an apartment door. Officers say he had his arm back, as if ready to stab officers.

An officer drew a weapon and ordered Starkey to drop the knife, but police say he continued holding onto it.

A woman inside that apartment suffered injuries, including being kicked in the face. She told police that another man was involved in the incident.

Starkey was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $40,000.