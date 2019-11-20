Huntington man arrested for allegedly hiding camera in law office bathroom

A Huntington man has been arrested for allegedly hiding a camera in a Charleston law office bathroom.

Ian Conrad, 31, has been charged with attempted criminal invasion of privacy.

According to the criminal complaint, employees at the law office of Farmer, Cline and Campbell in Charleston found a recording device hidden under the bathroom's vanity on Monday.

The SD card found in the device showed Conrad concealing it under the vanity of a single occupant restroom.

No other videos were on the SD card, but the camera was pointed at the toilet.