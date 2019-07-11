Huntington man arrested on sexual assault charges

A man from Huntington was arrested on sexual assault charges in connection with an incident in late June, Cabell County court records show.

Hasaan Rekeem Hagler, 29, of Huntington, faces four counts of first-degree sexual assault. He was arrested July 5.

Investigators say the incident happened June 28 at a home in the 400 block of Linden Circle. Hagler allegedly held a carpet cutter-type knife and told the woman, “You should have just gave me what I wanted earlier." Investigators say Hagler then proceeded to sexually assault the victim.

Hagler was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $200,000.

