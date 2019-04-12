Huntington man faces 2 felony animal cruelty death charges; horses found in pieces

A man from Huntington faces two felony animal cruelty death charges after the remains of two horses were found on his property, Cabell County court records show.

David Kirby, 61, of Huntington, was arrested earlier this week.

In early March, animal control investigated neglect of two horses in the 3000 block of 8th Street Road. Officers returned a few days later to seize the horses, and the suspect claimed the horses were gone.

With Kirby’s consent, animal control officers searched the property and found the horses in scattered pieces, including part of a head and legs. Officers say it wasn’t even possible to determine how they had died.

Officers also seized four dogs from the property. They’re in the care of Huntington Animal Control. Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority records do not show Kirby as a current inmate.