Huntington man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

A man from Huntington pleaded guilty to federal charges of selling enough fentanyl to kill nearly 50,000 people, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Wednesday.

Bryant Holloway, 41, admitted that he sold 95 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on April 24, 2019. Click here for more.

He faces between five to 40 years in prison when he’s sentenced April 6.

“Ninety-five grams of fentanyl -- enough to kill almost 50,000 people,” Stuart said in a news release. “Fentanyl is powerful and deadly. Many West Virginians have died as a result of fentanyl overdoses. We owe a debt of gratitude to the investigators that kept this from hitting the streets of Huntington.”

Investigators say Holloway’s arrest was part of a mission known as Operation Free Market, a long-term drug investigation in the Huntington area. The investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

