Huntington mayor proposes COVID-19 relief package

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is proposing a COVID-19 tax relief package for residents, restaurants and retail shops.

He announced Wednesday that he will present a proposal to city council on Monday, requesting they eliminate all refuse fees for residents and waive the Business and Occupation Tax for retail establishments and restaurants for the next three months (April, May and June.)

"We've got some difficult days in front of us," said Williams. "Don't panic. Be careful. We have to be resilient. We're going to get through this."

Weekly household garbage service will continue on a regular basis.

"Something very special has developed in Huntington," said Williams.."Because our business owners have invested here, our business community is growing in Huntington and they've made Huntington very special. As a result of that, we've got their back."

In addition to Mayor Williams' proposal, the Municipal Parking Board has been working with downtown businesses on parking accommodations for those who are adjusting to curbside service.

Williams tells WSAZ the budget was designed to 'withstand a tsunami' and they will re-evaluate in a few months to see where things stand.

Council would vote on that measure at the end of the month.

Mayor Williams says they've been working on identifying essential staff, who could work from home and what is necessary to run city hall should they need to make a decision to close.

