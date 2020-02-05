Huntington police arrest three in drug sweep

Police say a three week investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the 1400 block of Rear 4th Avenue by the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

Harold Midkiff was charged Tuesday with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm.

At the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of a distribution amount of heroin and crystal methamphetamine.

Investigators executed a search warrant at his residence following his arrest on Wednesday morning.

Michelle Stull of Huntington was inside the residence and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

A distribution amount of suspected heroin, digital scales, and suspected stolen property that could be linked to numerous burglaries and vehicle break-ins in the downtown and Marshall University campus area were found inside the residence.

The landlord was notified and more arrests are expected.

The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue.

When officers entered the home they found David Lee Dodds and two other individuals.

While searching the home, investigators found 12 grams of suspected black tar heroin and digital scales.

Dodds was also in possession of three firearms.

He's been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and a felon in possession of a firearm., both felonies.