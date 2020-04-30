Huntington salutes health care workers

Honks, sirens and cheers rang out along Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington on Thursday.

The city of Huntington paid tribute to those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic with a parade.

"You know, we're providing a lot of sunshine on a dreary day," said Huntington Fire Department Chief Jan Rader.

Crowds gathered in front of St. Mary's Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital, where health care workers waved and clapped as first responders paraded in front of their buildings.

"There are two words that we're taught when we're growing up that are important to say, 'thank you,' " said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.

West Virginia State Police, Huntington Police, Huntington Fire, Marshall University Police, Cabell County EMS, Cabell County Sheriff's Office and other city works vehicles spent about 45 minutes on a loop driving by those who've sacrificed their time and selflessly offered their safety in service of others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The one thing we always do when we're at war," Williams said, "When our soldiers return home is that we open up our homes. We open up our streets, we open up our hearts to say thank you to them. This is exactly the same thing; health care workers are our soldiers."

It was also an opportunity for the community to say thank you to first responders who are taking the call to help others during the health crisis.

"We've been cooped up for six weeks or so" Rader said. "I think it's time that we celebrate those on the frontlines in many different capacities that have kept this community going and kept us safe."

While the taillights faded in the distance, the touching tribute became a memory. Mayor Steve Williams says it's moments like this that make Huntington special.

"The way that we stand together is by standing in common unity, community together," Williams said.

Another tender moment happened as two young girls waited on the sidewalk outside of Cabell Huntington Hospital, all for a quick hug with their father, who works inside. He promised them to be home early tonight.