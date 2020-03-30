Huntington police to crack down on large gatherings

Officials in Huntington say it's time to crack down, with some people not taking social distancing guidelines and the threat of the spreading of COVID-19 seriously.

Mayor Steve Williams says those disregarding Gov. Jim Justice's "stay at home" order are creating a public health hazard, and if you're caught in a big social gathering, you could be cited or even arrested.

"We simply are not going to tolerate blatant disregard for the order," Williams said.

"We wish people would listen and follow the guidelines," Kathy McKenna, the interim director with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District, said.

McKenna says the park district will be closing off its parking lots across the city starting Tuesday.

"People don't seem to understand they need to maintain social distancing and quit gathering in crowds," she said. "We want to protect our citizens and our community and keep people safe during this time. If they can't do it on their own, we have to make these decisions for them."

Barboursville Park has been closed more than a week because Mayor Chris Tatum says people were still congregating in big groups there, as well.

"With the various reports about how airborne this virus is, about how long it lives on common surfaces, we just felt like it was the best thing to do," Tatum said. "There are too many common areas in our park that people like to congregate in."

Stacy Pearson got in one last round of disc golf with a few friends at Rotary Park in Huntington Monday evening before its gates are locked until further notice.

She says although she'll miss access to parks and nature, she agrees this is the right step to take.

"We have to have stricter precautions and enforce that so we can get back here sooner and not be under quarantine forever," Pearson said.

McKenna says people can still go to Huntington's parks, so long as they're not in a large group, but the parking lots will be closed off.

