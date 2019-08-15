Huntington woman arrested in Ohio on drug charges

Ohio State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Huntington woman early Monday morning after a routine traffic stop, according to a news release.

At 1:24 a.m. Monday, troopers stopped a 2012 Toyota Camry with West Virginia license plates along U.S. Route 23 in Ross County.

Kayla Bledsoe, the passenger of the car, has been charged with possession of 129 grams of heroin, valued at $12,900, and has been incarcerated at Ross County Jail.

If convicted, she will face up to 11 years in prison and a possible $20,000 fine.