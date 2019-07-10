Huntington woman stopped at Yeager Airport with loaded gun

A woman from Huntington was stopped Wednesday at Yeager Airport with a loaded gun in her carry-on bag, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) says.

Investigators say the .357-caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets. The woman told officials that she forgot she had her loaded revolver with her.

TSA officials notified Yeager Airport Police who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning before citing her on weapons charges. The police cleared the woman to fly -- without her gun.

It marked the fourth gun stopped by TSA at the checkpoint this year.

The TSA reports that when a person shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.

A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,000.

