Hurricane Express Care to reopen Tuesday

Hurricane Express Care is scheduled to reopen next Tuesday as part of a phased reopening of health care facilities in West Virginia, a Mountain Health spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Urgent Center on Stonecrest Drive in Huntington will remain closed. No reopening date has been set at this time. For the original story, CLICK HERE.a>

Hurricane Express Care is located inside Fruth Pharmacy on Teays Valley Road.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

