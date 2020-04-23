Hurricane High sets up drive-thru cap and gown pickup

Hurricane High School and graduation merchandiser Jostens set up a drive-by cap and gown pickup for graduating seniors Thursday.

Jostens employees give out caps and gowns to students and parents at Hurricane High School Thursday. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

It represented a little slice of normal for kids, parents and even faculty.

“It's nice for me to see the faces of the kids,” Hurricane High School principal P.E. McClanahan said. “I told them, 'I'm fortunate right now because I get to see 300 seniors today.' It makes things a little more normal at least for me and hopefully for the kids.”

It all adds up to a unique time for all these students who have had some of their experiences cut short and seen their milestones change.

“It's kind of upsetting that we can no longer like shake each other's hands and be like 'oh man we finally made it' after all this time but that's life,” HHS senior Bomani Segrest-Brooks said.

McClanahan says that the goal for these seniors is to have an in-person graduation and prom, even if it has to be later in the summer.