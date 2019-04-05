Hurricane man faces charges after high-speed chase

A man from Hurricane faces multiple charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase throughout Putnam County, including Interstate 64, county court records show.

Jason Ray Phillips, 38, is charged with third-offense driving while license revoked or suspended for DUI, obstructing an officer, and fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference, among others.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident started on Teays Valley Road and eventually made its way onto I-64 East before the red motorcycle Phillips was driving ran out of gas.

Police say there was a female passenger on the motorcycle at the time. She escaped injury.

Phillips was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $20,000.

