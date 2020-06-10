Hurricane man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography crime

A man from Hurricane was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for a child pornography crime, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said.

Christopher Charles Hirst, 26, also will have to serve 20 years on supervised release after his prison sentence and must register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Hirst admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl from Putnam County that started around August 2018.

According to investigators, the relationship included the taking and sharing of sexually explicit photographs on social media.

