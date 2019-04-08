Hurricane police officers receive EMR certification

Every day is different for Hurricane police officers. They respond to shootings, traffic stops and much more. Now, they can even answer to medical calls that come across the radio.

Mayor Scott Edwards said 15 out of 18 police officers at the Hurricane Police Department are certified as an emergency medical responder. EMR's receive less training than an EMT, and they do not transport patients. However, EMR's can administer basic first aid for emergencies and injuries.

Mayor Edwards pioneered the program, and now the training is offered to every new officer. Mayor Edwards said, in the last year, the training has already made a huge difference. Cpl. Chris Eggleton was first on scene of a cardiac arrest last year. He did CPR and saved her life. Eggleton was honored by the city at a council meeting shortly after.

With the training, basic medical treatment does not have to wait for an ambulance if an officer is on scene first. Cpl. T.W. Barker said those few minutes before an ambulance arrives are important. "Even two to three minutes is a lot of time when someone has been involved in a car accident or some type of bad situation."

Mayor Edwards said soon all officers in the department will have the training.

