Hurricane tests Fourth of July fireworks

Loud bangs and bright colors filled the skies in the City of Hurricane Tuesday night as the city prepared for its 4th of July celebration.

The City of Hurricane prepared for its biggest Fourth of July show yet by setting off several rounds of fireworks on Tuesday night.

While the tradition is a common one, this year there will be one major change: location. Typically the fireworks are set off at Hurricane City Park but this year they will be launched at the water tank hill next to Hurricane Middle School.

Hurricane Fire Chief Deron Wilkes said they changed locations to try and eliminate any congregating that people are typically used to during the show. With the new location, people should be able to see the fireworks from their own yards.

“We really hope to increase the area where people can see it so people can still socially distance,” said Chief Wilkes.

The fireworks went off around 9:30 p.m. every five minutes until just before 10 p.m.

Chief Wilkes asked that everyone who saw the fireworks, comment on Mayor Scott Edwards Facebook post with a time and location of where you saw the show so they know majority of the city is able to view the Fourth of July celebration.

The actual fireworks will go off on 4th of July night at 9:30.