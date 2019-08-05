Husband files civil suit in connection with wife's suicide

Monday marked two years since Denise Fernatt jumped to her own death from the New River Gorge Bridge, and now her husband has filed a civil lawsuit in connection with her death.

Monday marked two years since Denise Fernatt jumped to her own death from the New River Gorge Bridge, and now her husband has filed a civil lawsuit in connection with her death.

Roy Fernatt said one of his wife’s most private moments was captured in a picture that was printed and hung up around the eastern Kanawha County community where she lived, and later online.

One of the printed photos was at her church where she was heading the morning she discovered them. As a result of the photo, she lost her job. Roy Fernatt said that was the final straw.

Her termination letter was found with a suicide note in which she wrote, "Being alive scares me more than death."

“If she sees somebody that's not having a good day, that was her goal, to make them smile, make them happy,” Roy Fernatt said. “No matter where she went, she made people smile all the time. There are a lot of rumors, ‘oh he's just out for the money.’ It ain't that. I don't care if I get a dime. It's for the satisfaction for Neasee.”

“Neasee” is what Roy Fernatt called his wife. He says the pictures humiliated her to no end, and he's hoping the civil lawsuit brings accountability. But when it comes to the criminal justice system, the laws that are in place don't fit this situation.

On Tuesday, we will explain why and what Roy Fernatt is hoping to change to spare others the same grief.

