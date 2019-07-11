Hydroplane crash in Jackson County, Ohio

One person was taken to the hospital after a hydroplane accident in Jackson County, Ohio Thursday morning.

Emergency crews tell WSAZ it happened at about 11 a.m. on Route 93.

A driver was heading northbound when the vehicle hydroplaned and hit a power pole. The car ended up facing the opposite direction.

Three people were in the car including two adults and one child. One person was taken to Holzer Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Jackson post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jackson County EMS and Fire, and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department responded.