UPDATE | I-64 eastbound reopened after fatal crash

UPDATED 7/27/19 @ 9:45 a.m.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Cabell County have reopened after a fatal crash Saturday morning, according to dispatchers.

One person died and two other were injured in the crash.

No names have been released.

UPDATED 7/27/19 @ 7:35 a.m.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Cabell County are shut down after a crash Saturday morning, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said at least one person has died. Dispatchers said a car flipped around mile marker 22 near the Huntington Mall. Then, a second car hit the car that initially crashed, according to the Milton Police Department.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 60, and dispatchers expect long delays. Use caution in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/27/19 @ 6:15 a.m.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Cabell County are shut down after a crash Saturday morning.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ a car flipped around mile marker 22, near the Huntington Mall.

Traffic is being diverted to Route 60, dispatchers expect long delays. Use caution in the area.

No word yet on any injuries.

