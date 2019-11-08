All lanes of I-64 EB in Huntington are back open

UPDATE 11/8/19 @ 8:00 a.m..

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ all lanes of I-64 east are back open in Huntington.

The children on the disabled bus were taken by another bus to school.

ORIGINAL STORY 11/8/19

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ a school bus broke down Friday morning in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near the 5th Street Hill exit.

The slow lane of I-64 is shut down because of the incident.

Dispatchers were unsure if the fire department had the slow lane blocked or if the bus was in the road.

Crews are working to get another school bus to the area to get kids off the broken down bus and take the children on to school.

