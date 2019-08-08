I-64 East closed after multi-vehicle crash in Putnam County

Interstate 64 East remains closed Thursday night after a multi-vehicle crash in the Scott Depot area, West Virginia 511 shows.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, our crew at the scene says.

According to a post on WV 511's Twitter account around 9:30 p.m., the interstate is expected to be closed another two to three hours. The crash happened near the 40-mile marker where traffic is being detoured onto nearby ramps.

Our crew at the scene says investigators report that the driver of a U.S. Mail truck will be cited for losing control and crashing into vehicles just before a construction zone.

Seven vehicles total were involved, including a tanker truck hauling an alcohol-based flammable liquid. The inner shell wasn’t damaged, and there was no leakage.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

