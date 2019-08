Interstate 64 East is closed Monday evening between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 5th Street exits as police investigate an incident, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

Details about that incident are unavailable at this time.

The closure is between the 6- and 11-mile markers of the interstate. Dispatchers say it could be some time before the eastbound lanes reopen.

