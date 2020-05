Two crashes on I-64 have caused the westbound lanes to be shut down Thursday morning.

The westbound lanes of I-64 near the Nitro entrance ramp will be closed while the wreckage is cleared.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the first crash was a single vehicle into the center wall. The second crash was a tractor trailer colliding with a vehicle.

One person is being transported from the scene with injuries.

