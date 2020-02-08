I-64 St. Albans/Nitro bridge reopens

The St. Albans/Nitro Bridge reopened Saturday morning after emergency repairs were made to an expansion joint that failed.

The closure shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 for about two days and created a traffic nightmare on smaller alternative roads.

Department of Highways crews worked around the clock to remove the damaged bridge surface, prepare the area by building forms and pouring new concrete.

The new concrete reached acceptable strength early Saturday morning, DOH officials said. Engineers decided to wait until 6 a.m. to reopen the road to give the concrete additional time to cure.

"The job our transportation team did, with the assistance from our law enforcement and contractor partners, to complete these repairs in this short amount of time cannot be overstated," transportation secretary Byrd White said in a statement.

DOH believes the problem was caused by the drastic changes in temperatures the region has experienced in recent weeks.

