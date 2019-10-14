UPDATEL: I-64 West reopened in Cross Lanes area

UPDATE: 10/14/19@ 8:10 p.m.

Interstate 64 west is back open near mile marker 48 following two accidents.

Traffic was backed up for at least a mile while crews worked to clear the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Interstate 64 West is closed Monday evening due to a crash in the Cross Lanes area, West Virginia 511 reports.

The accident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. It happened near the 48-mile marker. Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident involves two separate crashes in that area.

Other details are unavailable at this time, including if injuries are involved. We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.