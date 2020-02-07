I-64 bridge closure impacts local businesses

Interstate 64 East is closed at the Nitro/St. Albans bridge due to a bridge expansion joint failure. It's forcing people onto smaller roads, including U.S. 60.

The detour is causing major traffic delays and headaches for drivers, but is a welcome sight for many small business owners along the normally quiet streets.

"It's definitely something different that I am not used to in St. Albans," auto shop owner Justin Davis said.

"It's a double-edged sword," Davis continued. "I like it because I'm getting more exposure because they are being rerouted past the shop. But also it is a little worrisome trying to stay on track and get to the customers here on time."

Davis said multiple deliveries have been delayed and some customers have had to cancel appointments because of the additional traffic.

"Especially with the weather, it is going to be a setback," Davis said. "It is something that we will just have to plan for and take it as it comes."

Across the street from Davis' shop, the gas station is booming with business. The manager said the station had $3,000 more in sales on Thursday than a normal day.

"Hundreds, I mean loads, it's just nonstop," assistant manager Jonathan Cooper said. "Normally, we chill out, but it ain't been chill."

"Cars are always just right there," Cooper continued. "They're always at the light, and normally it would be three or four and it's just a constant line."

Putnam Sheriff's deputies spent Friday morning directing traffic at the intersection of U.S. 60 and state Route 817 to help ease the congestion. Traffic will continue to be monitored during rush hours until the bridge is repaired.