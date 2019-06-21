I-64 partially closed after police chase and crash

One person is in custody and part of the interstate is closed after a police chase and crash Friday evening.

The Kenova Police Department tells WSAZ due to the debris in the road, I-64 is shut down in the westbound lanes near the Kenova exit. Officers are not sure when the road will reopen.

911 dispatchers say the pursuit started near the Huntington Mall in Cabell County.

The suspect crashed between mile marker two and the Kenova exit. Police say the suspect drove around a blockade of officers and lost control, crashing into the median.

We're told the accident damaged cable barriers. Multiple cars were also hit, including a few police cruisers.

No injuries have been reported yet.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

