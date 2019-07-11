UPDATE I All lanes reopen on I-64 after two crashes on the Nitro bridge

Two crashes closed I-64 in both directions at the Nitro bridge early Thursday morning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 7/11/19 @ 8:35 a.m.
All lanes of I-64 are back open after two crashes on the Nitro bridge.

One of the crashes resulted in a car fire causing the fast eastbound lane of I-64 to be closed for some time.

Both crashes happened before 7:45. Dispatchers tell WSAZ there were no injuries to report in one of the accidents, and it was unknown if there were any injuries in the other crash.

UPDATE 7/11/19 @ 8:31 a.m.
Westbound lanes of I-64 have re-opened, but the eastbound lanes of I-64 remain closed after two crashes, one of which resulted in a car fire on the Nitro bridge.

The crash happened a little before 7:45. The car fire is now out.

Traffic is backing up eastbound. Westbound traffic is slow moving.

UPDATE 7/11/19 @ 8:05 a.m.
The slow lane of I-64 westbound has re-opened, but the fast lane of I-64 West and both lanes of I-64 East remain closed after two crashes, one of which resulted in a car fire on the Nitro bridge.

The crash happened a little before 7:45. The car fire is now out.

Traffic is backing up eastbound. Westbound traffic is slow moving.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/11/19 @ 7:51 a.m.
All lanes of I-64 are closed Thursday morning at the Nitro bridge, after two crashes in the eastbound lanes, one of which resulted in a car catching fire.

The crash happened a little before 7:45.

There's no word on injuries.

