One eastbound lane of I-64 in Nitro is closed following a crash.

It was reported just before 3 p.m. near the 45 mile marker.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. Dispatchers say one suffered heavy damage. Officials tell WSAZ.com one person was injured but was not taken to the hospital.

No word on when the eastbound lane will reopen.

