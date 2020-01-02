UPDATE | One man injured in I-64 tractor trailer crash

UPDATE 1/2/2020 @ 10:30 a.m.

One person has been transported to the hospital with injuries following a tractor trailer crash in Charleston. Officials on the scene say he was alert at the time of transporting.

The eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened, but the westbound lanes are being redirected to take the Oakwood Road exit.

According to Charleston Fire Department officials on scene, the tractor trailer was carrying over 140,000 pounds of butyl glycol, a chemical combination of antifreeze and ether. Butyl glycol is flammable, but none of the substance leaked onto the roadway.

Westbound lanes of I-64 will remain shut down until the wreckage is cleared.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

I-64 in Charleston is shut down going both directions after a tractor trailer crash Thursday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the accident happened near mile marker 58. All lanes will be closed for a unknown amount of time.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.