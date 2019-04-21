I-64W closed due to a semi on fire

Both westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed in Cabell County due to a semi that caught fire.

The incident happened just before the Milton exit.

As of 12:30 p.m., the truck was still smoking. Emergency crews are on the scene trying to put the fire out.

Again, both lanes of traffic are blocked. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The crew on the scene tells WSAZ the road could be closed for some time.

No word on any injuries.

