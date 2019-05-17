UPDATE | Crash on I-64 East in Kanawha County

UPDATE 5/17/19 @ 12:14 p.m.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the fast lane is back open after a crash in the eastbound lanes in Kanawha County.

The accident happened at about 11:45 a.m. Friday between South Charleston and Dunbar.

There is still no word on injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY 5/17/19

A crash has closed two eastbound lanes of I-64 between South Charleston and Dunbar.

The accident was reported at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Metro 911 is reporting that two vehicles are involved. No word on injuries, but the fast and middle lanes are closed while emergency crews are on the scene.

The eastbound traffic is already backed up in the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.