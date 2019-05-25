UPDATE | I-77 south in Charleston back open

UPDATE 3:15 p.m. 5/25/19

Traffic is now moving after a crash on I-77 in Charleston.

It happened a little before 1:30 near the Leon Sullivan exit.

Dispatchers say there were no injuries due to the crash.

Dispatchers say I-77 Southbound lanes are shut down due to a major accident that happened just before the Leon Sullivan exit near mile marker 100.

Dispatchers say there were no injuries due to the crash but lanes are expected to be closed for a while.

A car hauler flipped over while carrying cars.

Unclear if any other cars were involved in the crash.

Charleston police department, ambulance and fire departments are on the scene.