UPDATE | I-77 partially shut down due to crash involving multiple semis

UPDATE 7/29/19 @ 12:25 p.m.

One northbound lane of I-77 has reopened in Kanawha County after a crash involving two semis.

Emergency crews say two semis hauling box trailers crashed about 11 a.m. Monday near the Paint Creek exit.

Two northbound lanes are still closed.

Our crew at the scene says one of those semis is a UPS vehicle. Emergency crews had to rescue the driver who was trapped inside.

That driver is being flown to the hospital. There's no word on how serious the injuries are.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

First responders rescued a driver from a semi after an accident on the interstate Monday morning.

Around 11 a.m., two semis hauling box trailers crashed on I-77 in Kanawha County.

As of noon, all three northbound lanes are still closed near mile marker 75.

Our crew at the scene says one of those semis is a UPS vehicle. Emergency crews had to rescue the driver who was trapped inside.

That driver is being flown to the hospital. There's no word on how serious the injuries are.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/29/19

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major accident involving multiple semis in Kanawha County.

Metro 911 dispatchers say two semis hauling box trailers crashed on I-77 Monday morning.

All three northbound lanes are closed near mile marker 75.

According to a 911 caller, someone may be trapped inside a vehicle.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.