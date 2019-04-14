I-77 shut down after crash involving multiple tractor-trailers

All northbound and southbound lanes of I-77 are shut down after a multiple crashes involving tractor-trailers, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. It happened on the Cabin Creek overpass near the 84 mile marker.

Dispatchers said the accidents happened just after 10 p.m. on Sunday. They received the report of one tractor-trailer crash in the in the southbound lanes first.

After that, two tractor-trailers crashed in the northbound lanes.

Dispatchers said debris in the roadway may have contributed to the crash.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

This is a developing story.