A log truck has turned over, spilling logs and closing Interstate 79 North in Kanawha County.

The crash happened about 4 Friday morning between the Big Chimney and Elkview/Frame Rd. exits. No one was hurt. I-79 North is closed. Traffic is being re-routed off I-79 at Big Chimney and onto Rt. 119 North, then back onto I-79 at Elkview/Frame Rd.

It's unclear how long it will take to clear up the scene.