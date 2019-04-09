UPDATE | All I-79 Southbound lanes are now back open after a crash

UPDATE 4/9/19 @ 7:20 a.m..

All southbound lanes of I-79 at Big Chimney are now back open.

A tractor trailer hauling pizza ingredients crashed just after midnight.

First responders told WSAZ that one northbound lane will shut down after rush traffic in order to clean up the debris in the median.

Keep checking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY 4/9/19

UPDATE 4/9/19 @3:46 a.m.

I-79 Southbound is expected to be closed into the Tuesday morning rush after a crash.

A semi overturned at the Big Chimney exit a little after midnight. The driver told first responders he lost sight of the road in heavy fog and drove into the median, where the semi overturned.

Traffic is being diverted off I-79 south at the Frame exit, to Rt. 119, then back to I-79 at Big Chimney.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

Keep clicking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.



Interstate 79 South is closed just before the Big Chimney exit after a crash.

Metro 911 says a tractor trailer is on its side. It's unknown how long it will take for cleanup.

The driver of the tractor trailer was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on the driver's condition.

The tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved.

Keep clicking the WSAZ App and WSAZ.com for the latest information.