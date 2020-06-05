“I Can’t Breathe WV” event in Charleston postponed

A protest in honor of George Floyd that was scheduled to take place Sunday, June 7 in Charleston, W.Va. has been postponed.

Organizers announced Friday afternoon that “I Can’t Breathe WV” has been canceled due to safety concerns brought to the organizer’s attention during a discussion with public officials and law enforcement.

“Our movement is bigger than one event. We must reassure one another that tolerance and love will always overcome hate,” said Casey Jewell. “We hope to have the new date as soon as possible and thank everyone for their support and understanding. Peace and safety are our number one priority in organizing this event and we hope to have your continued support.”

“I strongly encourage people to not show up at the Capitol on Sunday,” said Aubreyana Shaffer. “One of our biggest concerns is the safety of our participants. As we reassess our security plans, we will work with public officials and law enforcement. In addition, we will continue to work collaboratively with POC community leaders to ensure our event effectively brings awareness to issues affecting those in our City, State, and Nation.”

The new date has not yet been finalized.

The organizers are working with POC leaders in the community to finalize plans, including those to ensure the safety of those attending and participating.

Organizers say a new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

