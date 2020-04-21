‘I believe in you!’: US surgeon general gets handwritten coronavirus atta-boy from Nebraska girl

A 10-year-old Nebraska girl is giving U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams a big shoutout in the middle of a pandemic when not everyone has been so kind to him.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams shared the 10-year-old’s handwritten note in a tweet on Tuesday. (Source: US Surgeon General/Twitter)

Adams shared Jolie Buechler’s handwritten note in a tweet on Tuesday.

“It is a hard time but I believe in you!” Jolie says. “You got this!”

The girl adds she might be in the military when she grows up.

“Thanks for the kind note. It’s certainly a hard time, but I believe in YOU & in America,” Adams said in the post to his Twitter account.

“Please stay home as much as you can, stay 6 feet from others when you are out, and wash your hands often. I’ll see you in uniform soon Lieutenant Buechler!”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.