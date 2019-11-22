Dinner supports efforts to find safe, sustainable housing for the homeless

Beans, greens, and cornbread have been on the menu in November for the last 23 years, all to get those without homes into safe, sustainable housing.

The Religious Coalition for Community Renewal hosted its annual Beans and Cornbread Dinner Thursday night at St. Timothy's Church in Charleston.

The annual event goes to help support the organization Samaritan Inn, where more than 700 men have found help, a home, and an extended family.

The organization originally started to help those dealing with homelessness and is now helping those in recovery because of the growing problem in our area, and because oftentimes the problems go hand in hand.

Honored Thursday night were David Sayer and Steve Robey. The friends and volunteers have been working behind the scenes at the dinner since it started 23 years ago, and at the Samaritan Inn washing dishes and doing all sorts of other mundane tasks that all add up to changing lives.